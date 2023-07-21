Travel InspirationHotels

Silver Lake Pool & Inn

4141 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
https://www.palisociety.com/hotels/silverlake
(323) 486-7225
The Silver Lake Pool &amp; Inn is sited in one of L.A.'s most walkable districts.

Courtesy of the Silver Lake Pool & Inn

A bright blue pool on a sunny day at Silver Lake Pool & Inn in Los Angeles California with some pink and white lounge chairs and a three cacti on the far end of the pool.

Jessie Beck

Located around the block from the neighborhood’s main hub, Sunset Junction, Silver Lake Pool & Inn is a quiet oasis in the walkable (yes, walkable . . . in L.A.), creative enclave of Silver Lake.

Its bright, airy guest rooms with stylish design elements, such as terrazzo countertops and leather lounge chairs, are a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city. Complete with comfortable king or queen beds, cotton Turkish robes, luxurious walk-in rain showers, and an impressive mini-bar selection (think: Madre mezcal, Salt Point canned cocktails), it has everything you’d need to keep the vacation vibes flowing. And if for whatever reason you don’t, the friendly staff is happy to help.

The focal point of the property, however, is the sunny pool and lounge area, where guests can relax with a cold Aperol spritz from the poolside bar or order a burger or fresh salad from the hotel’s restaurant, Marco Polo. Though you may be tempted to while away the day poolside, this central L.A. neighborhood is rife for exploring as well—don’t miss drinks at the retro, tiki-themed bar Tiki-Ti, breakfast at popular Courage Bagels, or stellar Thai food at Night + Market Song, all within walking distance.

By Jessie Beck
