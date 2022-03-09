The Hoxton, Downtown LA
929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
| +1 213-623-3233
Photo courtesy of Hoxton Downtown LA
The Hoxton, Downtown LAWhy we love it: A Beaux Arts building reborn as a hip hotel with a calendar of cultural events
The Highlights:
- Fun amenities like hand-selected books in guestrooms and breakfast bags each morning
- A regular calendar of events like artist lectures, fitness classes, and floral workshops
- Three dining outlets from New York’s popular Sunday in Brooklyn
The Review:
With its fourth U.S. location, the Hoxton brings its signature coolness to the old Los Angeles Railway Building in the center of downtown. The 1922 structure is now home to 174 hotel rooms, three bars and restaurants, and The Apartment—the Hoxton’s signature meeting and event space, complete with stylish conference rooms and a communal kitchen filled with tasty snacks. The F&B outlets come courtesy of the team behind New York’s popular Sunday in Brooklyn, and range from Sibling Rivalry (an all-day lobby spot with seasonal comfort food and its own soft-serve bar) and Pilot (a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant by the pool) to an as-yet-unnamed bar set to open in early 2020.
Ennismore Design Studio drew inspiration from the hotel’s Beaux Arts architecture for the 174 guestrooms, which feature chevron flooring, burl wood furniture, and House of Hackney artwork, plus extras like retro princess telephones and vintage radios. For the public spaces, Ennismore partnered with Soho House and used art deco accents, bold colors, and textiles in geometric, floral, and palm prints to create a glam-yet-cozy ambience. In contrast, the rooftop pool—a first for a Hoxton property—boasts a more laidback, midcentury California vibe, making it an ideal hangout with knockout views to match. Like other Hoxtons, the L.A. outpost also boasts a robust community calendar, populated with events that draw locals and travelers alike. Other signature perks include books hand-selected by notable locals in each room, complimentary breakfast bags each morning, free international calls, and late checkout for an extra $10 per hour.