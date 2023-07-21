Travel InspirationHotels

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/laxlz-the-ritz-carlton-los-angeles/overview/
+12137438800
The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles

The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles occupies the top four floors of a 26-story, LEED-certified tower in downtown L.A. Here, every room, restaurant, fitness machine, and rooftop poolside lounger has unparalleled panoramic views of the Los Angeles basin. That alone would be enough to rest on, but this is the Ritz-Carlton, so the hotel is also home to two Wolfgang Puck restaurants, one seriously decadent spa, and sleek, modern guest rooms with everything you’d expect from the classic luxury brand.

The other impressive thing about the hotel is its location at the heart of the entertainment-residential complex L.A. Live. This puts the best of downtown’s entertainment quite literally at guests’ feet, with the Staples Center, Microsoft Theater (formerly Nokia Theatre), Grammy Museum, and loads of restaurants and shops all right there. Outdoor movies and concerts, red-carpet events, and sports events happen right here all the time; if you don’t have tickets, just ask the concierge.

By Kate Thorman
