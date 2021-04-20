Freehand Los Angeles
416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
| +1 213-612-0021
Freehand Los AngelesWhy we love it: A multifaceted property that blends luxury, entertainment, and accessibility
The Highlights:
- A range of room types, from bunks to suites, at multiple price points
- An outpost of acclaimed cocktail bar Broken Shaker on the rooftop
- A welcoming lobby that encourages conversation
The Review:
Miami comes to Los Angeles at this Sydell Group hotel that took over the historic Commercial Exchange building in the center of downtown. Although it has deluxe amenities like a doorman and room service, the Freehand L.A. has a range of room types, from 167 private accommodations to 59 shared rooms with four, six, or eight bunk beds. The hotel deftly manages to combine the social culture of a hostel with innovative design by Roman + Williams, exceptional food and drinks, and stellar communal spaces where locals and travelers mingle naturally. Places to hang out include the lobby area outfitted with handcrafted furnishings, vibrant tapestries, earthy decorative elements, and murals by local artists; the lobby bar, serving tea-infused cocktails and light bites; the grab-and-go Café Integral; the plant-filled restaurant; and the rooftop pool, which is home to the award-winning Broken Shaker lounge. Providing more greenery off the lobby is a floral-filled concept store by Venice’s Flowerboy Project.
Guest rooms, including the shared bunks, are outfitted with colorful woven textiles, custom light fixtures and upholstery, and painted tileworks, plus amenities like Argan toiletries, bathrobes, slippers, and a minibar stocked with local snacks and gifts. A mural by L.A. art collective CYRCLE adorns the building’s lightwell and can be seen from many rooms.