Terrasses Bonsecours

364 Rue de la Commune E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1J3, Canada
Website
| +1 514-969-9716
Terrasses Bonsecours Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3am

Terrasses Bonsecours

Secluded from Old Montreal's main road, Terrasses Bonsecours looks like a secret. On four terraces overlooking Old Montreal and downtown, this upmarket bistro and club is a great place to start a night. It's normally busiest at happy hour, when local business people jockey for drink specials, but normally, Terrasses Bonsecours is the kind of place you dress up for—not so because of a dress code, but because the atmosphere requires a polished look. Come for the reinvented cocktails, fresh and innovative tapas, and the remarkable views over the city; stay for the beats spun by an on-site DJ.  
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

