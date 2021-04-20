Terrasses Bonsecours
Secluded from Old Montreal
's main road, Terrasses Bonsecours looks like a secret. On four terraces overlooking Old Montreal and downtown, this upmarket bistro and club is a great place to start a night. It's normally busiest at happy hour, when local business people jockey for drink specials, but normally, Terrasses Bonsecours is the kind of place you dress up for—not so because of a dress code, but because the atmosphere requires a polished look. Come for the reinvented cocktails, fresh and innovative tapas, and the remarkable views over the city; stay for the beats spun by an on-site DJ.