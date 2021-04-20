The Beautiful Rice Field in Heart of Bali

Tegalalang is one of the best rice terrace view in Bali it's located in Ubud area. It is impossible to visit Bali and not come across numerous temples and rice field terrace.



Rice, in addition to being a staple food Balinese, is part of the local culture. Cultivation is done according to ancient rituals, inextricably linked to religion and philosophy site.



The planting and irrigation system of rice field terrace is known as Subak. The land is cropped out into layers or terraces (rice terrace) for the water begins to be accumulated in certain spots, but it also flow naturally from the hilltop to the lower area.



The idea is to cultivate rice, creating a harmonious relationship with the gods, with the ground and with other people. This, indeed, is the basis of all Balinese philosophy – Tri Hita Karana