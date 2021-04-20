Tegalalang
Tegalalang, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Rice TerraceBali is the perfect place to learn a new way of traveling. Rather than racing from temple to batik factory, and the 4:15 shadow puppet show, my traveling companion opted for the 45 minute pacing of stopping for beers along the back roads. The rice terraces in Tegalalang are possibly one of the most gorgeous places in the world to hoist a Heineken (or a football sized coconut water) Descend about 50 steps to a perfect viewing platform with tables, and umbrellas because a little drizzle is par for the course on January days. The rice terraces are equal parts engineering marvel, natural miracles, and pure art.
almost 7 years ago
The Beautiful Rice Field in Heart of Bali
Tegalalang is one of the best rice terrace view in Bali it's located in Ubud area. It is impossible to visit Bali and not come across numerous temples and rice field terrace.
Rice, in addition to being a staple food Balinese, is part of the local culture. Cultivation is done according to ancient rituals, inextricably linked to religion and philosophy site.
The planting and irrigation system of rice field terrace is known as Subak. The land is cropped out into layers or terraces (rice terrace) for the water begins to be accumulated in certain spots, but it also flow naturally from the hilltop to the lower area.
The idea is to cultivate rice, creating a harmonious relationship with the gods, with the ground and with other people. This, indeed, is the basis of all Balinese philosophy – Tri Hita Karana
