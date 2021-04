Teatro Massimo

You might recognize Palermo's opera house, the Massimo Theater, from its role in The Godfather: Part III—the movie's final scenes were filmed here. Though it echoes classical style, the building is young compared to Palermo's other architectural attractions, built just over a century ago, in the late 1800s. It's the largest opera house in Italy and the third largest in all of Europe. During the day, visitors can take guided tours (which are offered in English).