Teatro Massimo

Piazza Verdi, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
+39 091 605 3521
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

You might recognize Palermo's opera house, the Massimo Theater, from its role in The Godfather: Part III—the movie's final scenes were filmed here. Though it echoes classical style, the building is young compared to Palermo's other architectural attractions, built just over a century ago, in the late 1800s. It's the largest opera house in Italy and the third largest in all of Europe. During the day, visitors can take guided tours (which are offered in English).
By Travis Marshall , AFAR Local Expert

almost 7 years ago

by Fabrizia Lanza Palermo's opera house, built in the 19th century and inspired by ancient Greek ruins in Sicily, is the largest in Italy and the third largest in Europe. You can catch RigolettoLa Traviata—I love all of Verdi and Puccini; I'm Sicilian. 

