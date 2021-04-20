Tea-Room Porta Giustizia
Via Porta Giustizia, 11, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
+39 0577 222753
Sat, Sun 4pm - 2:30am
Tue - Fri 5pm - 2:30am
More than Just TeaHead to this perennial favorite near Piazza Del Campo to mingle with locals over a cup of tea—or, come evening, something a bit stiffer. There are close to 100 types of teas available, as well as infusions and hot chocolates, each served in a unique tea pot and matching cup; Ilario, the genial owner, can help you navigate all the choices. Pair your pick with a dessert or baked treat, then settle into one of the cushy armchairs or sofas, under one of the dimly lit space's original stone archways, to pass a relaxing hour or so. This is also a great place for a pre- or post-dinner drink, thanks to a full bar and, a few times a week, live music.
almost 7 years ago
"the" Tea Room in Siena
In a hidden corner of Piazza del Mercato you will find this cozy Tea room, open from 1985, with soft lighting, vaulted ceiling and vintage décor included the many teapots that occupy the shelves scattered everywhere.
A well-stocked menu of tea, herbal teas, drinks and a variety of irresistible cakes are waiting for you but if that choice is too hard to do, do not worry; ask for help to Ilario, the polite, friendly and professional owner, or follow my suggestion and start with a tea hazelnut and vanilla, my favorite.
Someone of the kindly staff will bring you a beautiful and personalized tea cup and teapot with a bamboo strainer to filter the tea and a plate of colored glass with the dessert you will have chosen.
Ilario recommend to book a table in advance especially in case of live music event but if you go there direct and it is fully booked there is a waiting list which is very well managed by him so the expectation passes very quickly.
The Tea room is open from the end of September till the end of June from late afternoon till 1.00/2.00 a.m. (This is one of the few places open till late in Siena during the Winter.) Rest day on Monday.
I cannot wait to go back there!
