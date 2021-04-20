Tea-Room Porta Giustizia

"the" Tea Room in Siena

In a hidden corner of Piazza del Mercato you will find this cozy Tea room, open from 1985, with soft lighting, vaulted ceiling and vintage décor included the many teapots that occupy the shelves scattered everywhere.



A well-stocked menu of tea, herbal teas, drinks and a variety of irresistible cakes are waiting for you but if that choice is too hard to do, do not worry; ask for help to Ilario, the polite, friendly and professional owner, or follow my suggestion and start with a tea hazelnut and vanilla, my favorite.



Someone of the kindly staff will bring you a beautiful and personalized tea cup and teapot with a bamboo strainer to filter the tea and a plate of colored glass with the dessert you will have chosen.



Ilario recommend to book a table in advance especially in case of live music event but if you go there direct and it is fully booked there is a waiting list which is very well managed by him so the expectation passes very quickly.



The Tea room is open from the end of September till the end of June from late afternoon till 1.00/2.00 a.m. (This is one of the few places open till late in Siena during the Winter.) Rest day on Monday.



I cannot wait to go back there!