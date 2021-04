Tagore's [CLOSED] 42 Trill Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa

Transcending Time and Cultures with Wednesday Night Jazz at Tagore's Cozy, dim, atmospheric — Tagore's, in the artsy Observatory ("Obs") district, is quirky-cool with tons of character. It's set in an old house done up with shabby-Indo-chic décor, lending its jazz nights an eclectic, global vibe. Tagore's is smoky and intimate, and you'll be swaying to the strains of the saxophone in extremely close quarters with a collection effortlessly hip locals. All the makings of an excellent set.