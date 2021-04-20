Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

T Galleria Hawaii

330 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Website
| +1 808-931-2700
Duty-Free in the Heart of Waikiki Honolulu Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 11pm

Duty-Free in the Heart of Waikiki

You don't have to be at an airpot to go duty-free shopping.

Always beautifully decorated, duty-free T Galleria carries such major brands as Burberry, Tumi, and Michael Kors. You'll find everything from clothing and accessories to wine and premium spirits at this emporium on Royal Hawaiian Avenue in Waikiki. The first two floors are open to all shoppers tax-free, while the third requires proof of international travel.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points