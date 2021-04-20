T Galleria Hawaii 330 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Duty-Free in the Heart of Waikiki You don't have to be at an airpot to go duty-free shopping.



Always beautifully decorated, duty-free T Galleria carries such major brands as Burberry, Tumi, and Michael Kors. You'll find everything from clothing and accessories to wine and premium spirits at this emporium on Royal Hawaiian Avenue in Waikiki. The first two floors are open to all shoppers tax-free, while the third requires proof of international travel.