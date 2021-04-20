T Galleria Hawaii
330 Royal Hawaiian Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
| +1 808-931-2700
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 11pm
Duty-Free in the Heart of WaikikiYou don't have to be at an airpot to go duty-free shopping.
Always beautifully decorated, duty-free T Galleria carries such major brands as Burberry, Tumi, and Michael Kors. You'll find everything from clothing and accessories to wine and premium spirits at this emporium on Royal Hawaiian Avenue in Waikiki. The first two floors are open to all shoppers tax-free, while the third requires proof of international travel.