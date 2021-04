Stein's Bakery 12829 Preston Rd #417, Dallas, TX 75230, USA

Treat Yourself at Stein's One of the oldest bakeries in North Texas, Stein’s is a much-loved local treasure and it’s well worth driving by to pick up some of their decadent goodies—just like the locals have since the 1940s. You have to try their legendary cheese pockets; the red velvet cake is a must-have too. Seasonal bakes are a speciality here, like Halloween cookies and cupcakes, and sparkly Christmas and Chanukah treats in December.