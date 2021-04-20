Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam
Museumplein 10, 1071 DJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 573 2911
Photo courtesy of John Lewis Marshall
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Stedelijk Museum, AmsterdamIt has been a decade since the major museums on the Museumplein—a grassy square connecting Amsterdam’s main art centers—have all been open at the same time. Here’s what to check out at Stedelijk Museum. The modern art gallery’s controversial new wing (the exterior looks like a giant bathtub) houses a restaurant, a gift store, and expanded exhibition spaces.
over 5 years ago
Stedelijk Museum
One of the three central museums on the Museumplein—alongside the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum—the Stedelijk Museum has the city’s premier modern art collection. The museum is divided between two buildings, the original from the 1890s and an angular modern extension that opened in 2012. Featured artists range from the 19th century to today, and the galleries include works from Van Gogh and Matisse as well as 20th-century icons like Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock.