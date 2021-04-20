Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam

Stedelijk Museum

One of the three central museums on the Museumplein—alongside the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum—the Stedelijk Museum has the city’s premier modern art collection. The museum is divided between two buildings, the original from the 1890s and an angular modern extension that opened in 2012. Featured artists range from the 19th century to today, and the galleries include works from Van Gogh and Matisse as well as 20th-century icons like Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock.