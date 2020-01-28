De L’Europe
Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam, The Netherlands
| +31 20 531 1777
Photo courtesy of De L’Europe
De L’EuropeThe imposing De L’Europe—one of Amsterdam’s original luxury hotels, a holdover from the late 19th century’s age of Grand Tours and neoclassical architecture—has been thoughtfully restored in keeping with its opulent history and The Netherlands’ artistic tradition. The hotel, a red-and-white brick landmark crowning the intersection of the Amstel River and several canals, bridges old and new visions of luxury. Its extensive art collection, consisting of both originals and copies of Dutch Masters, is curated in conjunction with the Rijksmuseum; many pieces were in the collection of Dutch brewing magnate Alfred “Freddy” Heineken, whose family owns the hotel. The museum-caliber artwork can be found not only throughout the see-and-be-seen common areas but also in many of the rooms, especially those in the gallery-like addition, known as the Dutch Masters Wing.
The 48 rooms and 63 suites have decadent touches, including Carrara marble bathrooms with heated floors, personal iPads, and Coco-Mat beds. But De L’Europe’s crowning attraction may actually be outside: A wraparound terrace offers waterfront dining overlooking the historic city, and many of the best rooms have private balconies with views of the rooftops. When hunger strikes, guests can head to the Michelin-starred Restaurant Bord’Eau or Bib Gourmand winner Marie, then grab a nightcap in the luxurious lobby lounge. For rest and relaxation, the hotel also features a spa with bespoke treatments, an infrared sauna, and a Turkish steam bath.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Hotel De L'Europe: Five Stars Over the Amstel
When only the best will do, treat yourself to a stay at De L'Europe, a member of The Leading Hotels of The World, widely acknowledged as one of Amsterdam's finest. Built in 1896, overlooking the Amstel River and in the shadow of the historic Munt Tower, the five-star establishment exudes sophistication, from its elegant Promenade art gallery to artful suites adorned with works of Dutch Masters. Accommodations scented with the hotel's house perfume by perfumer Blaise Mautin feature Nespresso machines and Carrara marble baths. Clefs d'Or concierges attend to guests' every need, from babysitting and dinner/theater reservations to help with packing and unpacking, transportation and personal shopping. If the lavish breakfast spread doesn't tempt, there's 24/7 room service, as well as in-room massages. Skins Spa will open in 2014. If your budget won't permit an overnight, enjoy cocktails at Freddy's Bar, a favorite haunt of Alfred “Freddy” Heineken, where celebs, politicians and Amsterdam's glitterati now imbibe. Join A-listers for dinner overlooking the Amstel at Michelin-starred Bord d'Eau. Opt for a more casual meal at Hoofdstad Brasserie, featuring modern French cuisine with an Amsterdam twist, or Hèt Terras, offering contemporary takes on café classics. End your evening with cognac and cigars at Freddy's Fumoir, , where contemporary Amsterdam morphs back into a genteel era of smoking rooms and gentlemen's clubs.