St John's Cathedral
Torenstraat 16, 5211 KK 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
| +31 73 681 4933
Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm
Gothic HollandOne of the best Gothic buildings in the entire Netherlands is the Cathedral of St. John or, in Dutch, Sint Jans Kathedraal. It was started in the 1220 and over time has been restored, most recently in 2010.
An interesting twist is that when new statues were added, one of the sculptures made an angle holding a mobile phone. The phone, the artist said, has just one button on it - a direct line to God.