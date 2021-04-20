Spoon Beach
Loma Bonita, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic
| +1 809-861-0430
Photo courtesy of Cheri Lucas Rowlands
Spoon Beach RestaurantSet on the manicured grounds of the Bonita Villas next to Playa las Ballenas, Spoon Beach is a simple French bistro that serves up quality food at exceptionally low prices. The menu is fixed price, and around $4 gets you two courses. You choose whether you want starter and main, or main and dessert.
Starters include a good Caesar salad, a decent sardine pâté, and a rich and chunky terrine. The mains are all delicately cooked in a subtle sauce; try the dorado, which comes in a buttery coconut sauce, or the ravioli in vodka sauce.
Since the portions aren't large and the prices are low, it's easy to justify dessert. The chocolate mousse is good, as are the profiteroles and the raspberry sorbet. Drinks are cheap as well — start with a cocktail like a caipirinha while you are waiting, and share a half-carafe of robust red over your meal.
Note that the restaurant is not open throughout the day, but opens specifically for lunch and dinner. It's best to check the times in advance.