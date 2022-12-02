East, Miami

788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131, USA
78fc2dd9575f2c3aaf50eeb1c11dcde2.jpg
bad177f6ec926ec2041d99997074cd45.jpg

michael weber

1999f33f8cb0f0030088978b14346ab3.jpg

EAST, Miami

Residence_20Suite_20-_203bdr.jpg

EAST, Miami

b998b75feb3d4502897d770eea6b5dbb.jpg

EAST, Miami

9489468404e16ac6c2a1fac081e614e9.jpg

EAST, Miami

7b13ba1a8ee8f4d1513d4c5e1b495e83.jpg

EAST, Miami

78fc2dd9575f2c3aaf50eeb1c11dcde2.jpg
bad177f6ec926ec2041d99997074cd45.jpg
1999f33f8cb0f0030088978b14346ab3.jpg
Residence_20Suite_20-_203bdr.jpg
b998b75feb3d4502897d770eea6b5dbb.jpg
9489468404e16ac6c2a1fac081e614e9.jpg
7b13ba1a8ee8f4d1513d4c5e1b495e83.jpg

The Hong Kong-based Swire Hotels launches in the U.S. with their 352-room EAST, Miami, located in city’s bustling financial district. L.A.-based Studio Collective and New York’s Clodagh Design paired up to design the interiors, which mix intricate woodwork with sleek furnishings. Original artwork from notable names such as China-born Zha Songgang and Miami-based Alexander Mijares hangs throughout the hotel, along with photographs that highlight Miami’s colorful scenery and Modernist architecture. Quinto La Huella, an outpost of a famous seafood restaurant in José Ignacio, Uruguay, promises to draw locals and visitors alike, while the hotel’s rooftop space serves Asian-inspired tapas with views of the skyline. From $259

More Recommendations

Fri Nov 18 13:30:33 EST 2016

EAST, Miami

Anchoring the city’s sparkling Brickell City Centre is EAST, Miami. The 352 guest rooms exude calm, thanks to natural woods, abstract ocean art, and mesmerizing skyline views framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Book a table at Quinto La Huella, the first U.S. branch of a revered seaside parrilla in Uruguay.

GiAnna Wyatt
Sun Mar 19 17:25:57 EDT 2017

EAST Miami Redefines Miami at New Brickell City Centre

In Miami, I used to always stay on South Beach. Given that I spend a lot of time in New York, I wanted to see what Miami‘s urban spaces had to offer. I chose to stay at the new EAST Miami. EAST, Miami opened in late 2016 as part of the sparkling new Brickell City Centre. The 352-room tower became my urban home for two nights and I instantly fell in love with my sky-high suite. I was on the 32nd floor and it allowed me to see the city from a whole new perspective. I had a wraparound balcony that shared how vast and exciting Miami is. From one angle I saw Miami’s adventurous side with jet ski’s zipping along the bay towards Key Biscayne. On the other side, I saw downtown’s urban metropolis under the sun as it set. For anyone that stays at EAST, they’ll be blown away by the view from the moment that they walk into the room. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a jacuzzi tub that looks out at the skyline, you discover a new sense of luxury in city that’s already saturated with high-end accommodations. Given the location, I anticipate a fair amount of business travelers at this property, but unlike other downtown hotels, EAST offers swanky vibes that you’d desire during a leisure trip too. The balcony’s are must-do for creative Instagram posts and the resort-style pool has plenty to offer for those looking to escape winter and avoid the South Beach crowd. The hotel has many nods to the community in Miami, including the locally-acclaimed coffee shop, Panther, which is served in room, in addition to Jojo tea. The hotel’s eateries also invite locals. The dining room at Quinto La Huella brings the South American parilla tradition to Miami. The indoor/outdoor dining room is warm and inviting as servers walk through the space setting the vibe with flaming sage. The food was fantastic. I tried the ribeye with chimichurri, sweetbreads and filet of hake a la plancha. They also serve a variety of pizzas, pasta and a full brunch buffet. I would suggest heading to Sugar afterwards. If EAST did anything right, it’s adding Sugar to the downtown scene. It seems like Miami had no rooftop bar until Sugar came along. Filled with beautiful people and great music, it’s the Miami scene that you might find on South Beach - just 30 floors up.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
American Airlines Plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Final Chance to Score an 80,000-Mile Bonus on American Airlines’ Top Citi Credit Card
Southwest Airlines airplane flying in the sky
Trending News
Southwest to Test Boarding Families First
25 Travel Gifts Under $25
Holiday Travel
13 Travel Gifts Under $25
pdcp00619.jpg
Longreads
Airlines Still Have Dress Codes for Passengers. Why?
To say it’s “majestic” is an understatement; the California coast is a feast for the senses
Quizzes
Quiz: Dream Big and Discover Your Perfect Pairing in Fascinating California
The city of Boston in Massachusetts in the winter season showcasing the Boston Public Garden at Back Bay.
Where to Go in Winter
The 8 Best Destinations for Your Next Winter Getaway
Load More