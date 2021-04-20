Mandarin Oriental, Miami
500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131, USA
| +1 305-913-8288
Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Mandarin Oriental, MiamiClose to Miami's busy center, but set back from it, the Mandarin Oriental, Miami enjoys a quiet spot and the designation of the only hotel to sit on Brickell Key, a small island connected to Brickell Avenue by a bridge. This location gives the Mandarin Oriental a sense of both exclusivity and privacy; it also means that rooms offer some pretty incredible views of Biscayne Bay, the city, and one of Miami's causeways. And what rooms they are; with 13 different types, expect a variety of choices with respect to layout and amenities. Standard in every room, though, are oversized tubs, large flat-screen televisions, Illy espresso machines, luxurious linens, and Carthusia toiletries. Turndown service is also included, as is the guest's choice of newspapers, delivered to the room each morning. Mandarin Oriental, Miami does not have beachfront access, but it does have a pool. Finally, although the hotel doesn't go out of its way to advertise the freebie, Wi-Fi is complimentary for guests who set up an account on the hotel website.
over 6 years ago
The Lobby
A cool, sensory experience, Mandarin Oriental, Miami’s lobby is an oasis to take refuge in as you relax and even curl up with a good book or one of the glossy MO magazines. The interior design by Atlanta-based designer Jan Clausen incorporates nautical touches and curved balconies, creating a space that can feel like a concert hall with a Zen twist. There are subtle art and design touches, like blown glass bamboo stalks by Shan Shan Sheng that bring the space to life. When seen from the hotel’s mezzanine level, the lobby glows in lobster-like tones, as the light reflects off the bamboo hardwood floors. The lobby is rarely crowded, with a hushed, relaxed atmosphere while the impeccable service means that any request is filled promptly.