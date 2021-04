Delano South Beach

Australian TV-chef personality Curtis Stone, who recently opened his first U.S. restaurant, Maude, in L.A., says he jumps at a chance to visit Miami just so he can stay at the Delano in South Beach. “I might even go as far as to say it's one of my favorite hotels in the world,” he says of the 194-room property from the Morgans Hotel Group. “They have a fun and sophisticated bar there called the Rose Bar. It's the perfect place to dress up a little and unwind with a cocktail in a classy, beautiful space. And the pool! Oh my gosh: crystal clear, huge, and surrounded by gorgeous, towering palm trees.” The pool even has an underwater soundtrack. Guests who can pull themselves away from the poolside cabanas have a private beach with grey and white tents to lounge under.