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Delano South Beach

1685 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
https://delanohotels.com/miami-beach/
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Morgans Hotel Group

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Morgans Hotel Group

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Morgans Hotel Group

TheDelanoRoseBar.jpg

Morgans Hotel Group

TheDelanoUmi.jpg

Morgans Hotel Group

The_Delano_Pool.jpg
TheDelanoBiancaRestaurant.jpg
TheDelanoFDRNightclub.jpg
TheDelanoRoseBar.jpg
TheDelanoUmi.jpg

Nearly hidden behind a tall row of hedges is Delano South Beach, a landmarked hotel built in 1947 and renovated by Ian Schrager and Philippe Starck in 1995. Schrager and Starck wanted Delano to feel like a home; to that end, Starck created a series of discrete “living spaces,” with mismatched furniture, in the hotel’s common areas. Each of the spaces is intended to evoke specific images and experiences from his childhood, such as a wall of nightlights. The Delano’s backyard and pool area are an extension of the lobby’s “living room,” and that’s why a table and two chairs sit in a shallow section of the pool, and why the hotel’s veranda features the kind of comfortable furniture usually found inside a building, rather than outside it. In rooms, guests will find oversized marble bathtubs, said to be a favorite among NBA players because of their seven-foot length, along with Malin + Goetz toiletries.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo

More Recommendations

Thomas June
Fri Jul 18 03:41:25 EDT 2014

Grandmama of Miami Beach Design Hotels

is recovering quite well from her little nip/tuck (sorry - refresh). Often copied (all white rooms) but never duplicated, the Delano has retained her role as the reigning queen of South Beach “see and be seen” hotels. Even after all these years, the pool scene (ahhh that pool), the bar scene, the lobby scene is as hot as ever. Sure you’ll pay $30 for a mojito but you might, just might get a glimpse of J. Lo and friends....

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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