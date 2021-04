When staying in Miami there are certain views that are unlike any other. The Mondrian South Beach is one of those spots. I stayed on The Penthouse level within the iconic building by designer Marcel Wanders. The building's white grid beams are the perfect backdrop for balcony Instagram photos. The room's design is inspired by a whimsical fantasy with gorgeous murals of women's faces on the walls of my multi-room junior suite. Make your way downstairs and you'll stumble upon the black floating staircase, a glossy icon in South Beach that's incredibly memorable for any local and visitor. The echoing lobby is easy to make your way around with minimalist style and statement works of art. The highlight of The Mondrian is the iconic garden and pool of private cabanas with walls of living foliage on the canopied exterior. Myself and my friends took endless bikini photos on the picturesque marina that is available for guests to use for docking and boating. Although I didn't bring a boat with me, I did take advantage of the complimentary yoga class on Sunday, followed by a reggae-vibe pool party served with tropical drinks inside of coconuts. In Miami the balanced focus on wellness and constant partying is a vibe that I thrive in. After the pool party, I dined on a fresh and flavorful meal by Chef Dustin Atoigue, who revamped the menu in 2015. Given his experience at the popular eatery Katsuya, his contemporary take on traditional Japanese is something to look forward to. In addition to sushi, I also sampled his Cuban quesadilla, which is a fun tribute to Miami's Latin heritage. As I retired back to my room, I decided to enjoy my last drink alone with the iconic view that I mentioned earlier. On my right, a sprawling peek into Miami's glittery after-dark skyline. To my left, the bay in motion - another vibe that I can peacefully thrive in.