Mondrian South Beach
1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
| +1 305-514-1500
Mondrian South BeachOne of only two hotels right on Biscayne Bay (the other is the Standard), rooms at Mondrian South Beach are coveted by guests wanting a stellar view. Designed by Dutchman Marcel Wanders, the hotel's decor is intended to evoke a sense that one is floating around in an underwater world, and the property is described as an homage to Sleeping Beauty’s castle. The slightly whimsical and slightly creepy mermaidlike woman whose face appears on walls throughout the hotel is the “keeper” of this “castle,” where incongruous elements—traditional blue-and-white Dutch porcelain juxtaposed with busy black-and-white patterned wallpaper, say—somehow work in odd, unexpected harmony. Everything about the hotel feels spacious, including oversized rooms, many of which are flooded with sunlight and enjoy bay views.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Penthouse Views and An Iconic Poolside at The Mondrian South Beach
When staying in Miami there are certain views that are unlike any other. The Mondrian South Beach is one of those spots. I stayed on The Penthouse level within the iconic building by designer Marcel Wanders. The building's white grid beams are the perfect backdrop for balcony Instagram photos. The room's design is inspired by a whimsical fantasy with gorgeous murals of women's faces on the walls of my multi-room junior suite. Make your way downstairs and you'll stumble upon the black floating staircase, a glossy icon in South Beach that's incredibly memorable for any local and visitor. The echoing lobby is easy to make your way around with minimalist style and statement works of art. The highlight of The Mondrian is the iconic garden and pool of private cabanas with walls of living foliage on the canopied exterior. Myself and my friends took endless bikini photos on the picturesque marina that is available for guests to use for docking and boating. Although I didn't bring a boat with me, I did take advantage of the complimentary yoga class on Sunday, followed by a reggae-vibe pool party served with tropical drinks inside of coconuts. In Miami the balanced focus on wellness and constant partying is a vibe that I thrive in. After the pool party, I dined on a fresh and flavorful meal by Chef Dustin Atoigue, who revamped the menu in 2015. Given his experience at the popular eatery Katsuya, his contemporary take on traditional Japanese is something to look forward to. In addition to sushi, I also sampled his Cuban quesadilla, which is a fun tribute to Miami's Latin heritage. As I retired back to my room, I decided to enjoy my last drink alone with the iconic view that I mentioned earlier. On my right, a sprawling peek into Miami's glittery after-dark skyline. To my left, the bay in motion - another vibe that I can peacefully thrive in.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
South Beach Sunsets
To enjoy the gorgeous waters of South Beach, head straight to the Sunset Lounge at the Mondrian Hote for perfect views of the sunset along the sparkling Atlantic. In addition to postcard-perfect views of Biscayne Bay, downtown Miami, passing yachts and incredible sunsets, the trendy lounge boasts includes plush seating and a variety of local. The novel sized menu includes Brazilian cachaca cocktails infused with everything from cardamom to lemongrass. Friday nights are most popular, when the DJ gets Latin-groovy and the Bentley-driving set pours in to nibble Kobe beef sliders and order champagne by the bottle.