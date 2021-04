Sip Sip

Boiled Fish? As unappetizing as that may sound–this Bahamian dish is truly DIVINE! Sip Sip (on the beach) has boiled fish on their menu: Sundays only! I make sure to include Sundays in my Harbour Island travel plans just to get my fix.



Sip Sip opens for lunch 11:30-4pm only (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays). No credit cards.