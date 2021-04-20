Shanghai's specialized bicycle tours, cycling team building and bike rental
333 Huaihai Road, Huai Hai Lu Dong Duan, Lu Wan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
| +86 21 6384 7272
Two-Wheel Tour of ShanghaiOne of the best ways to get to know a city is by bicycle. China Cycle Tours take you off-the-path, literally and figuratively. A half-day or full-day guided trip will take you down less-traveled streets (safely away from motorists on bike-paths) into unique areas of Shanghai. If you have more time and stamina, take a day-long countryside tour or adventurous mountain biking trip.
