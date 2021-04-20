Shanghai Beyond
119 Jinghua Rd, Qingpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201702
Photo courtesy of Shanghai and Beyond
Shanghai and Beyond: Unique excursions throughout the cityIf you want an expertly guided, unique tour of the city, look no further than Shanghai and Beyond. Led by American Tracy Lesh, you'll get an off-the-beaten path, cultural immersion on her outings.
Recommended Tour: Taoism, Tea and Traditional Chinese Medicine
Time: 5 hours
"Tea, like wine and coffee, has long been the medium for conversation and sharing. In China, tea is also associated with spiritual practices and a holistic approach to health. Let’s explore this complex relationship at a Traditional Chinese Medicine pharmacy and Taosim temple to learn how their practices have influenced tea culture. We’ll enjoy lunch and a tea ceremony surrounded with dramatic antique carvings and cultural elements. Sample different teas and discuss the history, legends, and health benefits of each. We’ll also visit Shanghai’s only former Confucius school to learn how scholars and tea are related. Our route will take us through a maze of alleys to observe photo-worthy neighborhoods, a myriad of street food vendors, and interesting cultural trends."
Contact Tracy for details on their upcoming tours: http://www.shanghaiandbeyond.com/contact-us.html