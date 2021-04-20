Secunderabad

The British Trail There is an extensive British history in Hyderabad, commencing in 1798 when the city became a princely state under the British East India Company. The monuments and buildings stand as a silent reminder to the European legacy. Start with a visit to the former British Residency, now the Osmania University College for Women. Also walk the cemetery that houses the graves of British officials and their families. Continue to Secunderabad, where the British had their cantonment, and view the historic architecture. End with a visit to the house where Winston Churchill lived while he served in the British Army.



