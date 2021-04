Motorcycle Tours of Rural Queensland

Agnes Water and the Town of 1770 are places you aren't likely to find yourself unless you, like me, were spending a few days on your way up Australia 's East Coast. But it's home to one of the top rated activities on the coast, Scooteroo motorcycle tours. The sunset tour gives you the chance to don a leather jacket and ride a motorbike through the countryside where kangaroos sunbathe. The night ends with potato wedges and sunset over the water.