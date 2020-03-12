Schwartz’s

Montreal is synonymous with Jewish-style smoked meat, and that’s in large part thanks to this place. The queues around the block should indicate how tender and flavorful these beef briskets are, because it sure ain’t for the stylish dining conditions. The lunch-counter style shared tables haven’t been changed for years, and the neon lighting does no one a favor, but the atmosphere is one-of-a-kind. Schwartz’s was bought out a few years ago by none other than Celine Dion in a bid to maintain some of her hometown heritage, and she’s done a fantastic job: she hardly changed a thing, except create a takeout counter in the storefront next door, to help manage foot traffic. Order your sandwich medium juicy, with a side of fries, a half-sour pickle and a Cott’s black cherry cola.