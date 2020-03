For years I’ve seen this traditional deli featured on travel and food shows and I couldn’t believe I was there in person, ordering the classic lunch of smoked meat on rye with mustard and a side of fries. The Cherry Coke was thrown in for good measure. If you’re expecting a New York style sandwich though, you’ll be surprised by what is actually brought to the table. At their roots, the Montreal smoked meat and NYC pastrami are similar; both are kosher deli meats made by salting and curing beef brisket with a variety of spices. The Montreal version, though, isn’t as sweet as the New York version and uses more aromatic spices than they do in the Five Boroughs. The presentation is pretty similar, with the Montreal meat having a slightly thicker cut. So what about the taste? The Montreal smoked-meat sandwich at Schwartz’s was delicious but shouldn’t be compared with cured meat in other parts of the world. What I enjoyed that day is not a derivative, it is its own tasty category, and visitors should keep that in mind when they enter the crowded deli.