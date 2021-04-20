Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sapataria Do Carmo

Largo do Carmo 26, 1200-092 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 342 3386
I need to buy new shoes! Lisboa Portugal
I need to buy new shoes! Lisboa Portugal
Sapataria do Carmo Lisboa Portugal
I need to buy new shoes! Lisboa Portugal
I need to buy new shoes! Lisboa Portugal
Sapataria do Carmo Lisboa Portugal

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 7:30pm

I need to buy new shoes!

In spite of a world where nowadays every street is full of huge chain stores, we can still find treasures like this tiny shop. In the romantic Largo do Carmo, this charming shop is decorated in '50s style with red velvet sofas and classical stacked boxes. It sells exclusive and unique handmade shoes. The great quality of shoes made in Portugal is well known abroad. (The singer Rihanna designs shoes that are manufactured in the north of the country; Shakira wears Portuguese shoes; and, if you are fond of royalty, did you know that Princess Kate wore Portuguese shoes at her wedding?)

Women can find heeled shoes or Oxford shoes (also known as men’s shoes). Men can find timeless classics. Everything sold is unique, trendy, and bold.

After belonging to the same family for three generations, in February 2012 the shop was sold. But luckily, it was sold to another family!
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Rita Alves
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Sapataria do Carmo

Furnished with vintage-inspired red velvet sofas, there's an air of nostalgia that pervades Sapataria do Carmo, a shoe store founded in 1904. Located on Largo do Carmo in Chiado, the shop specializes in shoes made in Portugal, with a focus on unique designs and high-quality craftsmanship.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points