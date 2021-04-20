Samhoud Places
Oosterdokskade 5, 1011 AD Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 260 2094
Photo courtesy of Samhoud Places
More info
Sun, Fri 12pm - 1:30pm
Sun 7pm - 8:30pm
Wed - Sat 7pm - 9:30pm
Samhoud Places, AmsterdamJust three months after opening last August, the 70-seat Samhoud Places restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars for international dishes such as sole in hazelnut sauce, chickpea and crab crepes, and eggplant moussaka. Hit the casual lounge for à la carte entrées if you’re not up for the six-course prix-fixe dinner upstairs.
Oosterdokseiland 5, 31/(0) 20-260-2094. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.