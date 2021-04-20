Where are you going?
Samhoud Places

Oosterdokskade 5, 1011 AD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
| +31 20 260 2094
Samhoud Places, Amsterdam Amsterdam The Netherlands

More info

Sun, Fri 12pm - 1:30pm
Sun 7pm - 8:30pm
Wed - Sat 7pm - 9:30pm

Samhoud Places, Amsterdam

Just three months after opening last August, the 70-seat Samhoud Places restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars for international dishes such as sole in hazelnut sauce, chickpea and crab crepes, and eggplant moussaka. Hit the casual lounge for à la carte entrées if you’re not up for the six-course prix-fixe dinner upstairs.

Oosterdokseiland 5, 31/(0) 20-260-2094. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By David Farley , AFAR Contributor

