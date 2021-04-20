Where are you going?
When I'm traveling I hate gimmicks and touristy stuff. I usually skip the guided tours and shun the offers to be toured around to the best spots for the day. I like to explore on my own.

When I found myself in the Bahamas for a company trip it was not my type of environment. It is overrun by corporate development and huge resorts and casinos. It is difficult to find any real Carribean culture here, but there is one highlight that will always stand out on the trip and that was swimming with the dolphins!

I signed up for the island trip through Dolphin Encounters. They run a very professional operation and the dolphins that live on the island live a very good life.

Be sure to ask your resort or hotel if they have promotional deals or coupons because I was able to get a hefty discount on the experience. However, I think the price is worth it. It is an awesome experience.

We did the late afternoon trip to the island and got to see the sunset on the return voyage to Nassau (pictured above).
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

