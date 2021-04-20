Sajik Baseball Stadium 45 Sajik-ro, Sajik 2(i)-dong, Dongnae-gu, Busan, South Korea

Enjoy America's Pastime in South Korea South Korea embraces a lot of aspects of American culture. As you travel around the country you can see the American influence on fashion, food, and music, but one of the most interesting things about this influence is the popularity of baseball as a sport in Korea!



Koreans are fanatical about baseball. As such, if you happen to be visiting South Korea from April to October you absolutely have to attend a professional baseball game (tickets cost around 12,000 KRW or $10USD and can usually be purchased the day of the game).



There are eight teams in the league three of which are in Seoul. The others are located in South Korea's other major cities (Busan, Daegu, Incheon, Gwangju, and Deajeon). Our outing took us to see the Lotte Giants of Busan.



One of the coolest things about the baseball games is that the spectators can bring whatever they want to the game. They bring tons of food and plenty of alcohol which in turn leads to some fairly outrageous behavior and other antics like tying a blown-up plastic bag on your head and the "kissing camera". There are K-Pop dancers and tons of other entertainment and the locals will make sure you always have a drink in hand (often soju).



We got to see a really exciting match between the Lotte Giants and the Kia Tigers that included a "pickle", a home-run, and a double-play. And we got to see the hometown favorites take the win. This is an experience that is not to be missed if you travel to South Korea in the spring or summer!