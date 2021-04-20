Rolle Town Rokers Point Settlement, The Bahamas

Sampling Curative Tea's With the Local Bush Tea Woman In Rolle Town on Great Exuma an interesting experience is visiting the local bush tea woman and learning about curative herbs and fruits and how they can be blended into teas to help illness and ailments. I visited Lillie Maye Rolle's home and saw her herb trails and garden. Some typical ingredients she uses for teas include soursop, life leaf, cotton, lemongrass, pomegranite and five fingers. You can set up an educational tour of the property with tea tastings for $10 per person through the Bahamas Tourism Board at Tourism@Bahamas.com.