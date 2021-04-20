Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rolle Town

Rokers Point Settlement, The Bahamas
Sampling Curative Tea's With the Local Bush Tea Woman Rokers Point Settlement The Bahamas

Sampling Curative Tea's With the Local Bush Tea Woman

In Rolle Town on Great Exuma an interesting experience is visiting the local bush tea woman and learning about curative herbs and fruits and how they can be blended into teas to help illness and ailments. I visited Lillie Maye Rolle's home and saw her herb trails and garden. Some typical ingredients she uses for teas include soursop, life leaf, cotton, lemongrass, pomegranite and five fingers. You can set up an educational tour of the property with tea tastings for $10 per person through the Bahamas Tourism Board at Tourism@Bahamas.com.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points