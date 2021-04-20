Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rocky's Historic Eastern Market

2489 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Website
| +1 313-567-6871
Historic Candy and Nut Superstore Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Tue - Sat 7am - 4pm

Historic Candy and Nut Superstore

Rocky's has been in business in Detroit since 1969. In its current form on Russell Street in the Eastern Market neighborhood, it's a superstore for candy and nuts. However, it also offers spices, oils, specialty cooking items like gluten-free flours and mixes as well as 'Made in Michigan' products, such as McClure's Pickles.

Most items are only available in bulk. Some items are pre-packaged.

Take your time exploring the aisles, Rocky's is not small and hidden gems abound in its many aisles.

It's an ideal place to take the kids but travelers of all ages will find something to love. Products can also be ordered online and shipped to your home.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points