Breakfast Overlooking Piazza della Signoria

Start your day with a cappuccino and melting pastry on the terrace of ex–chocolate factory Rivoire, now one of Florence’s historic cafés. You will pay for the privilege, but the ringside view of the comings and goings in the open-air museum that is Piazza della Signoria is well worth the price tag. The thick hot chocolate is to die for: order it with whipped cream on top.



