Rivoire

Piazza della Signoria, 5/R, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Website
| +39 055 214412
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 10pm

By alexandra farrell

Nicky Swallow
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

This former chocolate factory is one of Florence’s classic cafés. Ask for a table on the fantastic terrace looking onto Piazza della Signoria, order a frothy cappuccino (or a sinfully rich hot chocolate with whipped cream) and settle back for some of the best people-watching in the city. The cakes and pastries are delicious, too.
Nicky Swallow
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Start your day with a cappuccino and melting pastry on the terrace of ex–chocolate factory Rivoire, now one of Florence’s historic cafés. You will pay for the privilege, but the ringside view of the comings and goings in the open-air museum that is Piazza della Signoria is well worth the price tag. The thick hot chocolate is to die for: order it with whipped cream on top.

