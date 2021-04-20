Restaurant Kadeau København
10A Wildersgade
| +45 33 25 22 23
Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 4pm
Bornholm in CopenhagenKadeau is a restaurant with roots based firmly on the small Danish island of Bornholm. The menu, ambiance, and spirit of the food seeks to convey the charm, simplicity, smells and fresh quality of the island in culinary form.
Kadeau has been extremely popular and recently re-located to Christianshavn. When they did, they re-named and re-branded their old location into Pony.
The restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star.
Photo: Marie Louise Munkegaard (Kadeau)