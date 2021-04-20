Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurant Kadeau København

10A Wildersgade
Website
| +45 33 25 22 23
Bornholm in Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 12am
Sat 12pm - 4pm

Bornholm in Copenhagen

Kadeau is a restaurant with roots based firmly on the small Danish island of Bornholm. The menu, ambiance, and spirit of the food seeks to convey the charm, simplicity, smells and fresh quality of the island in culinary form.

Kadeau has been extremely popular and recently re-located to Christianshavn. When they did, they re-named and re-branded their old location into Pony.

The restaurant has been awarded one Michelin star.

Photo: Marie Louise Munkegaard (Kadeau)
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points