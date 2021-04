Restaurant Clou Borgergade 16, 1300 København, Denmark

Gourmet Dining at Clou Run by twin brothers, Clou focuses on crafting food that is perfectly balanced with the wines that accompany it.



They seek inspiration from all over the world and aren't afraid to draw ingredients from both local and more exotic locations.



In 2014 the restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star.



Photo: Clou