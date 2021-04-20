Where are you going?
The Library Bar

Africa Avenue, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
Website
| +91 11 3933 1234
Library for the Connoisseur New Delhi India

Library for the Connoisseur

The Library is a space to sample fine whiskey from the Leela's collection whilst enjoying a classic cigar. Located in the exclusive Leela Palace New Delhi, the bar is considered a "library for the connoisseur." While it hosts an impressive top-shelf liquor selection, it is also a trove of first-edition books and resplendent Chesterfield chairs. This is a classically comfortable place to unwind after exploring the heritage sites of the city, like nearby India Gate, Qutub Minar complex, and Akshardham Temple.

Remember, the legal drinking age in Delhi is still 25 years, so guests must provide identification before being allowed to enter. There are also designated smoking sections so the non-smokers can still enjoy the ambiance.

By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
