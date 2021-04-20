The Library Bar
Africa Avenue, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
| +91 11 3933 1234
Photo courtesy of Leela Palace New Delhi
Library for the ConnoisseurThe Library is a space to sample fine whiskey from the Leela's collection whilst enjoying a classic cigar. Located in the exclusive Leela Palace New Delhi, the bar is considered a "library for the connoisseur." While it hosts an impressive top-shelf liquor selection, it is also a trove of first-edition books and resplendent Chesterfield chairs. This is a classically comfortable place to unwind after exploring the heritage sites of the city, like nearby India Gate, Qutub Minar complex, and Akshardham Temple.
Remember, the legal drinking age in Delhi is still 25 years, so guests must provide identification before being allowed to enter. There are also designated smoking sections so the non-smokers can still enjoy the ambiance.