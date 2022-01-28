Lodhi Hotel

Contemporary Calm in New Delhi

The Lodhi (formerly Aman Resorts) provided a peaceful retreat on my recent visit to bustling and sometimes quite overwhelming New Delhi/ India. The building is striking and generously laid out. Even the entry-level guest rooms have their own private plunge pool and extensive balconies. In true Aman style (the property only recently changed over), the service goes beyond anything you could possibly imagine. OTW (On the Waterfront) and the Pool Cafe serve seriously good food. And on the last day of my stay, I had one of the best Hamam treatments EVER at the Spa. My stay at The Lodhi book-ended my journey through Rajasthan perfectly. I couldn't have hoped for a warmer welcome or more sincere good-bye.