Lodhi Hotel
Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003
Photo courtesy of Lodhi Hotel
Lodhi HotelThis centrally located 40-suite hotel is part of an ultramodern stone-clad residential complex on Lodhi Road, the main axis of the government bungalow quarter laid in the 1940s by the team of Edwin Lutyens, urban planner of the British Raj. No longer managed by the Aman chain, which opened the property in 2013, the hotel has become a bargain given the huge size of the rooms and unusually luxurious amenities such as gender-segregated Turkish hammams and a Pilates reformer studio. Each room has a balcony and private plunge pool, good for cooling off after a jog to the nearby Lodhi Gardens or a round of tennis on the hotel’s private grass courts. Sprawling across seven acres, the hotel offers serenity in spades and service equal to that of the far more bustling Delhi palace–style hotels. A library with rare books on India and a cigar lounge enhance the clublike atmosphere. The architecture recalls a modern art museum, and indeed the hotel is filled with contemporary works on loan from the Apparao Gallery in Chennai.
AFAR Ambassador
over 7 years ago
Contemporary Calm in New Delhi
The Lodhi (formerly Aman Resorts) provided a peaceful retreat on my recent visit to bustling and sometimes quite overwhelming New Delhi/ India. The building is striking and generously laid out. Even the entry-level guest rooms have their own private plunge pool and extensive balconies. In true Aman style (the property only recently changed over), the service goes beyond anything you could possibly imagine. OTW (On the Waterfront) and the Pool Cafe serve seriously good food. And on the last day of my stay, I had one of the best Hamam treatments EVER at the Spa. My stay at The Lodhi book-ended my journey through Rajasthan perfectly. I couldn't have hoped for a warmer welcome or more sincere good-bye.