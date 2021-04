The Leela Palace New Delhi

The Leela Palace is home to the ESPA spa in New Delhi . If you are staying at the hotel having a spa service is a must or if you are in New Delhi looking for a place with great treatments, ESPA Spa is the place to go. The menu of services ranges from massages to facials to traditional Ayurvedic treatments. I treated myself to a facial and it was pure bliss. From the moment you walk into the spa you are greeted with a refreshing drink of lemon, honey and ginger. The spa itself is very peaceful and offers you a chance to disconnect and relax. The actual service took place in a beautiful room and they used quality products that made my face feel rejuvenated and refreshed. There is a sauna and steam room that you have access to after any treatment which is worth taking advantage of. Plus, you can purchase the products that they use to take back home.