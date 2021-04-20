The Leela Palace New Delhi
Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi, India
The Leela Palace New DelhiTalk about first impressions: Carved sandstone elephants welcome guests into a two-story chandeliered lobby at this palace-style hotel. Attentive service starts at check-in, with gifts of bindis and fresh jasmine necklaces. At 550-square-feet or larger, rooms are palatial themselves, and richly decorated with oriental carpets, jacquards, and hand-embroidered brocades. Those on higher floors offer panoramic city views, but many visitors choose spaces overlooking the internal courtyard or expansive garden (and away from a 16-lane highway) for a sense of calm. The hotel’s Edwardian-inspired bar draws locals and guests alike with its 25-page whiskey and scotch menu, as does a rooftop pool with stunning vistas over New Delhi’s urban landscape. Unique amenities include an on-call astrologer and, for women travelers, the option of an all-female service staff, including butler, gym instructors, and private city guides.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Luxury Redefined at the Leela Palace New Delhi
The Leela Palace New Delhi is truly luxury redefined. When a hotel is named one of the top five hotels in the world, the expectations are high, and The Leela Palace New Delhi exceeds even the highest expectations. Set in the esteemed Diplomatic Enclave, the Leela is conveniently located near monuments, art galleries, markets and heritage sites. No detail has been overlooked, from the personal concierge service, on-call astrologer, and in-room safes large enough to hold laptops and tablets. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with rose petals, escorted to the grand lounge and served a welcome drink while their reservation is processed - no standing at a front desk or waiting in line. The halls are lined with exquisite and notable art from around the world, some leased from internationally acclaimed galleries. I also appreciated the 2 am room service with perfect attention to my rather unique dietary requests. Don't miss the pièce de résistance—the temperature controlled rooftop infinity pool with 360 degree views of Delhi's skyline.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
A Palace Like No Other
While in Delhi, The Leela Palace is a great choice for a place to stay. The property is absolutely beautiful and every detail has been thought of. From the moment you walk in the door you are greeted with flowers and the traditional pooja, the staff takes your luggage and you become enchanted with all the beautiful flowers in the lobby and the lovely smells. The hotel is beautiful to walk around. There is tons of art that covers the walls from traditional Indian gods to more modern pieces. Plus, there are beautiful gardens to experience. The rooftop is a must visit as there is an infinity pool that overlooks the city. The Leela Palace is an incredible place to stay and you are treated like royalty.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Presidential Suite at Leela Palace
As you enter the private elevator to the Presidential Suite at the Leela Palace New Delhi, you can't help but consider who else has graced the space with their presence. The space is warm and opulent, with countless luxurious modern and traditional amenities—well suited for dignitaries and rock stars alike. The 8-room, almost 5,000 square foot suite includes 24-hour butler service, spa rooms, a private gymnasium, and Rolls Royce transfers. There is also the added security of sound-proof, bullet-proof windows. For those looking for a lavish stay—similar to the presidential experience, without the extravagant bells and whistles—check out any room or suite here. Regardless of the room, the room will be fitting of a palace and the service will be impeccable.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A Grand Welcome with Roses
At the Leela Palace, the staff's first impression sets the tone for the entire stay; every detail was thought of, impeccably carried out and, as Atithi Devo Bhav said, "The guest is God." Upon entering the grand lobby at the Leela Palace New Delhi, I am greeted with rose petals and a fresh rose-infused towel. Instead of standing in line at a reservation desk, I am escorted to the lounge and served a welcome drink while the reservation is processed. After a series of hospitality inquiries—Yes, I will make an appointment at the spa and dinner reservation at one of the four restaurants. No thank you, I do not need to borrow a laptop during my stay—I soon realize the Leela understands great hospitality. Perhaps even, they are re-defining it.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
Jamavar Restaurant
While Staying at The Leela Palace in New Delhi I ate at the Indian Restaurant, Jamavar. The Leela Palace has a number of different types of restaurants to choose from but while in India I thought it was best to eat Indian food. I am so glad I did as the food at Jamavar was the best meal that I had in New Delhi. I was eating by myself and there were a few dishes I wanted to try so the chef made me smaller portions so I was able to taste more. Each dish was filled with so much flavor and melted in your mouth...I had an eggplant dish, traditional dhal and paneer (cottage cheese). Next time I am in New Delhi I will definitely be going back.
AFAR Contributor
about 6 years ago
ESPA Spa
The Leela Palace is home to the ESPA spa in New Delhi. If you are staying at the hotel having a spa service is a must or if you are in New Delhi looking for a place with great treatments, ESPA Spa is the place to go. The menu of services ranges from massages to facials to traditional Ayurvedic treatments. I treated myself to a facial and it was pure bliss. From the moment you walk into the spa you are greeted with a refreshing drink of lemon, honey and ginger. The spa itself is very peaceful and offers you a chance to disconnect and relax. The actual service took place in a beautiful room and they used quality products that made my face feel rejuvenated and refreshed. There is a sauna and steam room that you have access to after any treatment which is worth taking advantage of. Plus, you can purchase the products that they use to take back home.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
KAMAL for Female Travelers
For female travelers eager to explore New Delhi, The Leela Palace New Delhi has created KAMAL, a special program thoughtfully curated to personalize their stay. Through KAMAL, female travelers experience personalized services from female housekeepers, butlers, and a dedicated KAMAL concierge. Additionally, guides are available to accompany women around the city to make sure no experience is missed in New Delhi. Personal shoppers are also on hand to tailor an outing to scout out the best locations and markets to stock up on art, fabrics, jewelry and more. At the hotel, personal chefs create gourmet meals from specialized menus customized for dietary needs. Rooms are equipped with special welcome and turn down amenities and a customized beauty kit. Special offers are also available for spa treatments and private yoga sessions. A dedicated KAMAL personal trainer is on hand in the gym and guests interested in taking a dip in the pool receive a special KAMAL pool basket. Image courtesy of The Leela Palace New Delhi
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Custom Shopping Program
Travelers determined to find the perfect souvenir from New Delhi can get an insider’s guide to shopping with The Leela Palace New Delhi’s shopping experience. The program personalizes an itinerary to showcase the city’s heritage and unique shopping hotspots. Destinations include bazaars like Dilli Haat and Chandi Chowk, where travelers can find a wide variety of items, including fragrant Indian spices, ethnic kurtas, and Indian sarees with intricate laces and brocade borders. Other locations include Indian designer shops at Mehar Chand Market and upscale shopping at Santushti. All excursions are accompanied by a personal shopper. The program also highlights beautiful features at the Leela Palace, including an Art Walk to showcase the contemporary art and sculpture on display throughout the property, and a spa treatment to re-energize after a busy day. Image courtesy of The Leela Palace New Delhi.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Culinary Journeys
For guests wanting to take advantage of New Delhi’s vast and vibrant flavors, I recommend a culinary tour. Le Cirque, located in The Leela Palace New Delhi, leads a culinary tour of the city’s best restaurants. Stops include SET’Z at DLF Emporio, Indian Accent, The Manor, Dakshin Restaurant, and Bukhara Restaurant. One thing I like about the tour is that it also includes an exclusive cooking demonstration from Le Cirque’s chef and the opportunity to learn about the many colors, flavors and aromas in Indian cooking. The Culinary Journeys Tour is created in partnership with The Leela Palace, Le Cirque, and Pacific Delight Tours and can be booked through Leela Culinary Journeys website. The culinary tour schedule is also flexible enough that travelers can explore New Delhi between meals. The tour can also extend to Varanasi, Jaipur, and Udaipur for travelers with extended itineraries. Image courtesy of The Leela Palace New Delhi.