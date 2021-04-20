The Leela Palace New Delhi

A Palace Like No Other

While in Delhi, The Leela Palace is a great choice for a place to stay. The property is absolutely beautiful and every detail has been thought of. From the moment you walk in the door you are greeted with flowers and the traditional pooja, the staff takes your luggage and you become enchanted with all the beautiful flowers in the lobby and the lovely smells. The hotel is beautiful to walk around. There is tons of art that covers the walls from traditional Indian gods to more modern pieces. Plus, there are beautiful gardens to experience. The rooftop is a must visit as there is an infinity pool that overlooks the city. The Leela Palace is an incredible place to stay and you are treated like royalty.