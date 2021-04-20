Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Queijaria Nacional

Rua da Conceição 8, 1100-226 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
Tasting Portuguese Cheese in Downtown Lisboa Portugal

Tasting Portuguese Cheese in Downtown

Whoever doesn't like the smell of cheese should think twice before entering this shop. Not only do they sell a wide variety of Portuguese cheeses, they also dedicate the shop to national traditions from all over the country. Besides cheese, you can buy olive oil, cakes, liqueurs, charcuterie, and more. And there is a daily tasting menu.

The shop is hard to miss, in downtown just in front of a tram 28 stop, in an 18th-century building.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points