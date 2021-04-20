Queijaria Nacional Rua da Conceição 8, 1100-226 Lisboa, Portugal

Tasting Portuguese Cheese in Downtown Whoever doesn't like the smell of cheese should think twice before entering this shop. Not only do they sell a wide variety of Portuguese cheeses, they also dedicate the shop to national traditions from all over the country. Besides cheese, you can buy olive oil, cakes, liqueurs, charcuterie, and more. And there is a daily tasting menu.



The shop is hard to miss, in downtown just in front of a tram 28 stop, in an 18th-century building.