Quán Bánh Bèo Nậm Lọc Bà Đỏ

8 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phú Cát, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
+84 234 3541 182
Banh Beo, a steamed rice pancake

Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm

Banh Beo, a steamed rice pancake

When Vietnamese go to Vietnam, they go with a food list to check off. On the top of my list was Banh Beo, like my grandmother (Ba Noi, in Vietnamese) used to make. It is a common dish of Hue, my father's hometown in central Vietnam.

The steamed rice cake is topped with finely chopped shrimp, scallions and/or fried shallots.

Steamed and served in tiny bowls. Drench with a dipping sauce of fish sauce and rice vinegar. Spoon up. Pile the bowls. Eat to your heart's content.

By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

