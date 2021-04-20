Quán Bánh Bèo Nậm Lọc Bà Đỏ
8 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phú Cát, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
+84 234 3541 182
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
Banh Beo, a steamed rice pancakeWhen Vietnamese go to Vietnam, they go with a food list to check off. On the top of my list was Banh Beo, like my grandmother (Ba Noi, in Vietnamese) used to make. It is a common dish of Hue, my father's hometown in central Vietnam.
The steamed rice cake is topped with finely chopped shrimp, scallions and/or fried shallots.
Steamed and served in tiny bowls. Drench with a dipping sauce of fish sauce and rice vinegar. Spoon up. Pile the bowls. Eat to your heart's content.