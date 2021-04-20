Praça do Comércio

The Praca do Comercio

Along with the Rossio, the Praca do Comercio is one of the most popular squares in Lisbon. I actually think of it as the heart of Lisbon. The square faces the River Tagus and you can see the ferries crossing from Lisbon to Cacilhas and back. To your right, you view the April 25th Bridge and Christ statue. This square has just recently been renovated. Gone is the huge parking lot. There is no traffic except for the trolley and taxi stops at the north end near the large arch.The renovations included many small, elegant restaurants with their umbrellas on the pavement. It was great fun to sit outdoors at one of the restaurants and watch the river activities as the breezes cooled me. There is also a beer museum. Check it out for the history of Portuguese beer. Lunch is offered. The museum I thought was top rate was the Lisboa Centre. I visited the first day it was open to the public in September. This is an interactive museum. It tells the story of Lisbon. It is very well done. The film room showing the 1755 earthquake almost convinces you it's happening and you are there in the middle of the disaster. I recommend this attraction. Across from the beer museum is the TI (Tourist Information). Stop here for your Lisboa Card which gets you free rides on the Metro, trolleys, and buses. Some museums are free, some are discounted. A very good deal. I always go to this square several times on my trips in Lisbon. I really enjoy it. Don't miss it!