Museu Calouste Gulbenkian

Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian

The Gulbenkian complex encompasses a modern art center with a focus on 20th-century Portuguese artists, a museum with a fine collection of ancient art, an outdoor amphitheater for summer events, and a garden designed by the renowned Portuguese landscape architect Gonçalo Ribeiro Telles. Wander through the sculpture-studded grounds; a good spot to relax is on the lawn beside the lake.