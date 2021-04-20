Where are you going?
Museu Calouste Gulbenkian

45A Avenida de Berna
Website
| +351 21 782 3000
Wed - Mon 10am - 6pm

Museu Calouste Gulbenkian

Museu Calouste Gulbenkian’s heroic collection of Eastern and Western art is nearly incomparable in Europe. Hidden away in a complex inside leafy Gulbenkian Park, the museum is a chronological treasure trove of epic art that spans ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, the Qing dynasty, and the Roman Empire, among others. In August, the institution throws Lisbon’s premier jazz concert series, Jazz em Agosto—meaning that once you’ve had your fill of Egyptian mummy masks, fascinating Roman gold medallions, and René Lalique’s unearthly dragonfly brooch, you can chill on the expansive lawn for a little live music.
By Kevin Raub , AFAR Local Expert

Rita Alves
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian

The Gulbenkian complex encompasses a modern art center with a focus on 20th-century Portuguese artists, a museum with a fine collection of ancient art, an outdoor amphitheater for summer events, and a garden designed by the renowned Portuguese landscape architect Gonçalo Ribeiro Telles. Wander through the sculpture-studded grounds; a good spot to relax is on the lawn beside the lake.

