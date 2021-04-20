Plac Grzybowski, Prozna Street Próżna, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland

The New Beginning Prozna street has a tragic history. Most of the Ghetto buildings were totally destroyed. Only a few of them are left. Prozna street is unique because this is the only street in the historic Jewish part of Warsaw where tenement buildings have been preserved on both sides of a street. They were never restored after World War II. After years of preparations finally started the revitalization of the historical tenement houses.



Every September, Warsaw holds the festival of Jewish Culture "Singer's Warsaw."