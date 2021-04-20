Where are you going?
Plac Grzybowski, Prozna Street

Próżna, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
Website
The New Beginning Warsaw Poland

The New Beginning

Prozna street has a tragic history. Most of the Ghetto buildings were totally destroyed. Only a few of them are left. Prozna street is unique because this is the only street in the historic Jewish part of Warsaw where tenement buildings have been preserved on both sides of a street. They were never restored after World War II. After years of preparations finally started the revitalization of the historical tenement houses.

Every September, Warsaw holds the festival of Jewish Culture "Singer's Warsaw."
By Jerry Kowalski , AFAR Local Expert

