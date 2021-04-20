Pirgi
Pyrgi 821 02, Greece
Photo by Candice Walsh
Pyrgi, a Black and White Geometrical TownPyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town makes a fine effort in keeping the designs fresh and fun.
The xysta style is based on the Italian “Sgratffito” and originates from Genoa. Grab a frappe in the town square and take it all in.