Pyrgi, a Black and White Geometrical Town

Pyrgi is known for its famous “xysta” design – the black/grey and white geometrical facades featured on all the buildings. This is created by hand-engraving the design onto plaster. Even the 13th century Byzantine church is covered in it. The town makes a fine effort in keeping the designs fresh and fun.The xysta style is based on the Italian “Sgratffito” and originates from Genoa . Grab a frappe in the town square and take it all in.