Nottingham Forest

Viale Piave, 1, 20129 Milano MI, Italy
Website
| +39 02 798312
Sun 6pm - 1am
Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 2am

Eclectic Cocktail Oasis

Italy's No.1 chef Massimo Bottura described Nottingham Forest as a blend of "Hemingway and the TV show C.S.I." for its eclectic vibe. But for its cocktails, Bottura and many others feel Nottingham Forest is Milan's main innovator. Mixologist Dario Comini just happens to be considered one of Italy's best bartenders, thanks to a great mix of creativity and risk.

By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

STEFANO TRIPODI
about 6 years ago

THE cocktail bar

This is the cocktail bar. Here you enter into a temple and you can be sure that'll come through enthusiastic. If you think that drinking is to make a path and you want to feel pampered by expert hands, this is the place. Highest level.

