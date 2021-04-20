Nottingham Forest
Viale Piave, 1, 20129 Milano MI, Italy
| +39 02 798312
Photo courtesy of Nottingham Forest
Sun 6pm - 1am
Tue - Sat 6:30pm - 2am
Eclectic Cocktail OasisItaly's No.1 chef Massimo Bottura described Nottingham Forest as a blend of "Hemingway and the TV show C.S.I." for its eclectic vibe. But for its cocktails, Bottura and many others feel Nottingham Forest is Milan's main innovator. Mixologist Dario Comini just happens to be considered one of Italy's best bartenders, thanks to a great mix of creativity and risk.
about 6 years ago
THE cocktail bar
This is the cocktail bar. Here you enter into a temple and you can be sure that'll come through enthusiastic. If you think that drinking is to make a path and you want to feel pampered by expert hands, this is the place. Highest level.