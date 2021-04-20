Paris Em Lisboa
R. Garrett 77, 1200-273 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 342 4329
Mon - Sat 10am - 7pm
The Official Supplier to the Royal PalaceI often go to Chiado for dinner, a drink, or a visit to Bertrand bookshop, and every time I pass the door of Paris em Lisboa I breathe deeply—so that I feel the wonderful smell that comes from this store.
Founded in 1888, it was chosen by Queen Amélia to be the official supplier to the royal palace. In the 1930s, due to customers' changing habits, it created a section for household items. Nowadays it sells bed, bath, kitchen and table linens, and other accessories.