Ørstedsparken

Nørre Voldgade 1, 1358 København, Denmark
+45 33 66 33 66
Sanctuary in the City

Situated just next to the hustle and bustle of Norreport Station, Ørstedsparken has a small lake, gorgeous bridge, and series of flowerbeds and tree-lined walkways that make it easy to forget you're in a major city.

The park is stunning year-round but at its most beautiful in late spring and early fall. Join locals in the park for BBQing, sunbathing, and relaxing while snacking on lunch or downing Carlsberg or Tuborg purchased at a nearby 7/11, Netto or Fakta.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

Gina Furnari
over 5 years ago

Pastries in the Park

We had an entire day pretty much centered around walks through this really beautiful little park.

In the morning we picked up pastries and walked into a shady area by the lake to eat them. Then we walked up to the botanical garden and Rosenborg Castle. We had dinner reservations at Höst, which is located on a corner across from the park and spent time on a bench watching the swans and ducks until it was time to eat.

After dinner we walked back to our hotel through the winding paths just as the sun was setting. Everything turned amazing colors and the copper statues throughout Ørstedsparken looked amazing in the light.

