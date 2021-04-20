Pastries in the Park

We had an entire day pretty much centered around walks through this really beautiful little park.



In the morning we picked up pastries and walked into a shady area by the lake to eat them. Then we walked up to the botanical garden and Rosenborg Castle. We had dinner reservations at Höst, which is located on a corner across from the park and spent time on a bench watching the swans and ducks until it was time to eat.



After dinner we walked back to our hotel through the winding paths just as the sun was setting. Everything turned amazing colors and the copper statues throughout Ørstedsparken looked amazing in the light.