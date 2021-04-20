Shopping the Nine Streets "De9straatjes"
29 Berenstraat
Nine Streets Shopping in Amsterdam"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century canals in the stylish Jordaan neighborhood.
Spend a leisurely day browsing in the artisan boutiques, local designer shops, art galleries, cafes, canal-side restaurants, bars and more. You'll be intrigued by all of the unique, beautiful objects for sale.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
The Nine Streets
The Nine Streets neighborhood that straddles the Canal Belt is a wonderfully quaint shopping district that historically housed tanneries and shops hawking animal hides—indeed, the lanes are still named for animals, such as Beren (bear) and Wolven (wolf) Streets. Today, leather is still common, along with countless boutiques and vintage clothing shops.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Shopping on the Nine Streets in Amsterdam
Tourists may throng through Amsterdam's busy city center on Kalverstraat, but travelers in the know saunter down "De Negen Straatjes" or "The Nine Streets." Trendy boutiques, designer fashions, and snug cafes line the cobblestone street grid to the west of the city's center.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A New Side of Amsterdam
For a city with a reputation that’s not so charming, Amsterdam actually has a lot of charm. It is also pedestrian and bike friendly, which is always a plus. When I walked out of the train station, I was greeted by more bikes than cars.
The best part about the city was that there’s really something for everyone. For the art lovers, there’s the Van Gogh museum and the classic architecture of the canal homes. For the backpackers on a budget, there’s cheap food options (including fast food vegetarian), welcoming hostels, and free walking tours. And for me and my friends on a weekend getaway, we discovered Nine Streets, a cute area lined with shops, restaurants, and cafes. Perfect for Saturday morning pancakes and shopping. Also great for bike riding. After a morning of shopping, we stopped by the Anne Frank house, one of the main sites in the city. Saturday night we ate at Werck, and then explored more. As beautiful as the city is by day, it’s even more breathtaking at night with the lights along the bridges and the reflections in the canals.
Amsterdam was modern and funky in an unexpected way. An article in The New York Times in 2007 said that “Amsterdam is angling to become Europe’s creative capital, and it’s doing so without even inhaling.” It’s only a few years later and Amsterdam seems to booming with creativity from the pop-up art galleries to the chic boutiques and restaurants.
