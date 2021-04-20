Where are you going?
OM Yoga Chamber

92 East St, WuSi Lu ZhongYang ShangWu Qu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001
Website
| +86 591 8752 7566
All Styles of Yoga at Om Fuzhou China

All Styles of Yoga at Om

Whether you're looking for a workout or a rejuvenating experience, take a class at Om Yoga. Unlike many studios, Om takes a holistic approach, so they offer workshops spanning all theories and teachings. Their specialist teachers will guide you through traditional hot yoga, flow yoga, meditation, and countess other styles.

92 East Street Zhongfu Plaza Floor 14 Section D
福州市东街92号中福广场14F D区

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

