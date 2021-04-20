Sampling Innovative CafTea at Pr Tea Co.

At Pr Tea Co. in Old San Juan, you can sip 100 percent Arabica coffees, healthy looseleaf teas, and the most innovative product, CafTea. CafTea brings together the health benefits of high-quality tea with the energy boost of coffee for a delicious hot beverage. No artificial ingredients are added, and the drink actually contains 33 percent less caffeine than regular coffee—for a boost without the jitters. Ask the manager to tour the small production space in the shop and take in live entertainment while you sip. Additionally, each cup of CafTea comes with a whimsical design drawn into the foam. Some flavors to sample include French Vanilla Bean, Toffee Hazelnut, Coconut Truffle, and Coconut Chai.