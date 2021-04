If you've had enough of the tropical beaches and feel the need for a bit of a cultural city experience, Old San Juan is a drivable day trip or overnight stay, about two hours east of the popular surf town of Rincon. The colorful streets and architecture, along with the history of the city, make this a worthwhile visit. With everything in close proximity, feel free to walk up and down each street. EAT AND DRINK Stop in the home of the very first piña colada at Barrachina restaurant and sample classic Puerto Rican food. Afterward, walk down to play a round of pool and add your name to the graffiti walls of El Batey bar. For a sample of gourmet Mexican fare, La Madre is a must. Order a side of elote corn and sample one of the incredible margaritas made with fresh fruits. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu. STAY A great go-to for a reasonable price and perfect location while offering a true feel of Old San Juan is Da House. It's a quaint four-story building with an art gallery in the lobby, communal areas with Wi-Fi, and a rooftop view. SHOP With shops on each corner, simply explore the streets. Calle Fortuleza and Calle San Francisco are a few main drags. Stop in the local cigar and hat shops and find familiar favorites like Coach and Louis Vuitton. SEE Tour the 16th-century fort Castillo San Felipe del Morro. The old lookout towers have one of the best views of the ocean by far.