Saxon Garden (Ogród Saski)

Marszałkowska/Królewska
Saxon Garden Warsaw Poland
After a full day of exploring Warsaw on foot, I decided to take a moment to unwind in Saxon Gardens. To enjoy being in the moment with the locals and travelers alike, as the sun highlighted the scene. The day was then topped off with a Chopin concert. An ideal way to finishing a day in Warsaw.

While the entire experience was memorable, sometimes it is about finding that one moment that helps to make you realize where you are and truly appreciate it.
By Ryan Warfield

Jerry Kowalski
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Saxon Garden

The Saxon garden facing Marshall Pilsudski Square was among the first public gardens in the world. It was originally created in the 17th century and opened to the public in 1727. The garden is filled with Baroque statues, allegories of the Virtues, the sciences and the elements.

There is also ornamental lake overlooked by a 19th-century water tower in the form of a circular Greek temple. It is ideal spot for having a rest while seeing the city.




