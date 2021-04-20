Saxon Garden (Ogród Saski) Marszałkowska/Królewska

Being in the Moment After a full day of exploring Warsaw on foot, I decided to take a moment to unwind in Saxon Gardens. To enjoy being in the moment with the locals and travelers alike, as the sun highlighted the scene. The day was then topped off with a Chopin concert. An ideal way to finishing a day in Warsaw.



While the entire experience was memorable, sometimes it is about finding that one moment that helps to make you realize where you are and truly appreciate it.